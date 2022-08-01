Police dismiss Inspector over extortion, puts him on trial

The Nigeria Police authorities have dismissed an inspector, Richard Gele for extortion and glorying corruption and been handed over to the Police in Kogi for prosecution.

Inspector Gele is seen in a video soliciting money from a motorist, an act which amounts to extortion. The police force dissociates itself from the corrupt act.

The Inspector, with AP/No.188547, who until his dismissal, was attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe – Anyigba Road, for safety of road users and commuters, along the route, where the incident occurred.

Now, Inspector Richard Gele has not only lost his job, he’ll be prosecuted by the police in Kogi where he had served and where the alleged crime was committed.

The dismissed Inspector who hails from Benue State, was enlisted into the Force in September, 2000.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “His dismissal came after subjection to internal disciplinary mechanism and being found wanting of the charges levelled against him in line with extant laws governing the conduct of police personnel.

“He therefore ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect.

“The officer has been de-kitted and handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, for further necessary action.

Incidents of Police extortion and brutality is not new, but the police authorities are implementing reforms. And this case is meant to serve as a deterrent for others.

