Police Arrest Man For Killing own Children in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 25 years old man who allegedly murdered two of his children aged 3 and 5 years old in Himikidu community, Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje in a statement said “the suspect, Elisha Tari, a resident of Himikidu, Michika Local Government Area, was said to have killed the victims with stones and sticks which he had used in hitting them on their heads severally.

The statement added that “The incident was reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, by the grandfather of the victims.”

Mr Nguroje said that preliminary investigation reveals that the victim’s mother got separated from the suspect two months ago after they had a misunderstanding.

“The suspect was arrested while trying to escape to Cameroon Republic, and is currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation to ascertain the reason behind the murder of his own biological children,” the statement reads.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande who expressed his sadness over the in-human act however, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police CID to take over investigation and ensure prosecution of the suspect to serve as deterrent to others.

The CP equally calls on members of the public to always report to the police all act of criminality within their locals.