NHRC adopts community approach in post insurgency reconciliation

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC says it is adopting a community-based approach to reconciliation of persons affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

Advertisement

Executive Secretary of the Commission Tony Ojukwu made this known to Journalists at a two-day training of community stakeholders and the transitional justice reconciliation committee in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The training organised by the National Human Rights Commission is aimed at institutionalising a transitional justice mechanism at all community levels.

This, the commission believes will translate to lasting peace, reconciliation and development in post conflict areas.

Advertisement

A reconciliation committee for the three states most affected by conflict; Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, has been set up by the commission.

They are saddled with the responsibility of providing opportunity for confessions by perpetrators to victims and also reconcile them.

Advertisement

Participants at the workshop believe that this would be an opportunity to rebuild trust in resettled communities.