The Benue State Government has agreed to a recent public outcry for the building of a military base in the Abaji community in the Kwande local government area of the state to combat the ongoing killings in areas of the local council.

The State Governor represented by his Deputy, Sam Ode gave the assurance when he visited Jator -Aka in the affected local council to provide relief materials for the displaced.

Sustained killings leading to mass displacement, destruction of property and increased uncertainty and apprehension necessitated this public outcry by the socio-cultural group of the area the Kwande United people’s organisation to journalists here in Makurdi the State capital.

The killings got the attention of the State Government which sent this high powered delegation led by the deputy governor Sam Ode to deliver relief materials to the displaced.

He appealed to the youth of the area not to take laws into their hands.

According to the Ter Kwande and the interim committee chairman of the local council the level of insecurity in the area is quite overwhelming.

In total six council wards are said to be affected