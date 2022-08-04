NDLEA uncovers cannabis farm in Benue, arrests six persons

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested six persons after a large cannabis farm was discovered in Gwer east local government area of Benue State.

Operatives of the NDLEA who harvested the cannabis on over six hectares of land said investigations are ongoping.

Benue State is known for its fertile land, which is why it has gained the titled “Food basket of the nation”.

This is the season when farmers make most use of their farmlands.

But some farmers are using their land to grow illegal substances such as cannabis sativa.

The state commander Musa Esther believes that drug traffickers used the rainy season to grow the cannabis plant covertly and declared that her men are dedicated to locating other farmlands used for cannabis cultivation.

The NDLEA state commander advised farmers to stick to farming cash crops to avoid having to deal with the law in the long run.

She also advised residents and farmers to report any suspicious cannabis farm in their surroundings, as it is part of their way of joining the fight against drug abuse.