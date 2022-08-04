Drama as Umoren’s killer attempts to escape after sentencing

Drama ensued while he was being taken back to prison as he attacked a lawyer and prison officials in a brazen attempt to escape. He was however, overpowered and bundled into the transport van.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to journalist, David Hundeyin; ”Just came off the phone with Ifiok, Ini Umoren’s sister who was at the court today. She said that after his verdict and sentence was read out, Uduak Akpan resisted handcuffing and tried to strangle one of the lawyers in the courtroom before he was overpowered.”