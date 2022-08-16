Electricity Workers to begin Industrial Action

A nationwide blackout is looming in Nigeria following the threat by electricity workers to begin an indefinite strike from Wednesday.

They accused the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria of disregarding the Conditions of Service.

This step shows that all is not well between electricity workers in Nigeria and their employer.

The Federal Government has after a Seven year hiatus inaugurated a 14-man board of the TCN in July with a mandate to ensure efficiency in the power sector.

But the workers have not been at ease with some of the steps being taken by the new board.

This is one of the reasons for a peaceful protest by the Workers at Power House, Abuja.

Others issues on the front burner include the alleged stigmatisation of former PHCN workers and non payment of their 16 months entitlements.

They say this protest which has brought all activities of the company to a halt is a prelude to what to come.

The workers also called for the implementation of the Electricity Reform Act

