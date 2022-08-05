Deputy Speaker Commends emergence of Governor Lalong as DG

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has congratulated Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state on his appointment as the Director General, Presidential Campaign Organisation of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Ahmed Idris Wase applauded the choice of the Governor saying he is most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC Presidential candidate.

He described the newly appointed DG as detribalised, resourceful, ingenious and a practical politician, an adept listener and a leader with the right attitude to grind out results where others cannot succeed.

He is convinced that “With Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima on the ballot and Simon Lalong in the driving seat, the APC is on the right path to victory come February 2023″.

He thanked the Presidential candidate, the national chairman of the party for the confidence reposed in the Plateau governor to lead the APC campaign saying “A good product needs a great strategist to deliver”.

The All Progressives Congress had on Thursday unveiled the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as the Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council.

The unveiling was made after a visit by the party’s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the patrty’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Plateau Governor to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Governor Simon Lalong, a two term governor of Plateau State is also a candidate in the Senatorial Election in 2023 in Plateau State.

His emergence followed the decision of the party on its Presidential, Vice Presidential Candidates and the structure of its Presidential campaign council.

Former Lagos State Governor and the Party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the oparty’s standard bearer for the 2023 Presidential Election and faces a stiff opposition from Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi.

