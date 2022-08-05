Made Kuti Releases new Single ‘No More Wars’

Grammy nominee and Africa’s rising Afrobeat singer, Mádé Kuti, has released a new single entitled ‘No more wars’ via Partisan Records off his forthcoming album.

The single, which was composed, arranged, and authored by the young Mádé Kuti, was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer, who recorded, mixed, or produced Fela’s last six albums.

Advertisement

Speaking on the release of the new song, Mádé says, “No More Wars is entirely about temper, control, and focus.

It’s about experiences I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I react.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The song features an impressive vocal performance from the multi-instrumentalist, who preaches the need to embrace peace and re-awakening of true values during trying times.

The young Kuti returns to the scene with the new single after the completion of the tour of the U.S. with his dad, Femi Kuti, and the Positive Force.

Advertisement

The record is coming after the success of ‘For‘e’ward, Mádé Kuti’s first album that was jointly released alongside his father’s album and titled Legacy+.