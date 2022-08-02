Amotekun intercepts truck load of 140 travellers in Ibadan

The Western Security Outfit Amotekun in Oyo state has intercepted a truck containing not less than 150 travelers and some items.

TVC News gathered that the truck which was heading to Ogere in Ogun state from Zamfara was intercepted around Bodija market in Ibadan after suspicious observers raised an alarm and alerted relevant security agencies.

Advertisement

The Oyo state Amotekun who quickly intervened brought the truck to its base, where it did a thorough search and found some food items and luggage belonging to the travelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Special Assistant to Oyo state Governor on Arewa Ahmed Murtala confirmed that the persons were just mere travellers who were on their way to Ogun state.

Ahmed who revealed that the travelers would be sent back to their states assured Residents in the state that the state Government would continue to prioritise the security of lives and property in the state.

Advertisement

The truck had on transit, one hundred and thirty four males and six females as about ten of them were said to have escaped into the market