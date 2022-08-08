8 Die in Ogun Road crash involving gas tanker, Saloon Car

At least eight persons have reportedly died on Monday when a gas-laden tanker and a Volvo 626 vehicle collided along the Idiroko-Ota road in Ogun State.

The crash occurred at about 1:20pm at the Olokuta axis of the Idiroko-Ota route.

The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ogun State, Florence Okpe said the crash was as a result of a wrongful overtaking which led to a head-on collision.

Okpe said the accident involved 10 persons, eight died while two others sustained injuries.

She explained that, “the gas is spilling out seriously, making the rescue operations difficult.”

“The injured victims were taken to Hospital for medical attention. The fire service was contacted immediately. The scene of the crash has been cordoned off to avert a secondary crash

“FRSC operatives are fully on ground managing the situation and making efforts to remove the trapped bodies.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, remain calm and cooperate with FRSC personnel pending when the situation is put to order,” she said.

She stated that efforts were being put in place to take the deceased to Ifo General Hospital morgue.

This is the latest in the series of fatal accidents on the nations’ highway that has led to the loss of lives.

