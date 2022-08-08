WAEC Releases WASSCE May-June Result

The West Africa Examinations Council, WAEC, has announced the release of results for the 2022 May/June West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for school candidates.

According to the West Africa Examinations Council, WAEC, a total of 1.2 million candidates, which is 76.36 per cent of the 1.6 million candidates that sat for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The statistics represent a decrease of more than five per cent in the performance, when compared to the 81.7 per cent pass rate recorded in 2021.

WAEC Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan said results of 365,564 candidates, representing 22.83 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld, due to cases of examination malpractice.

He announced that the WASSCE results were released 45 days after the last paper.