4 new Monkeypox cases confirmed in Ogun State

Four new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Ogun State according to reports.

The cases were discovered on Tuesday at three places – Ado Odo Ota Local Government (two cases in Ota), Abeokuta North Local Government (one case) and Abeokuta South(one case).

Advertisement

The latest discovery brings the cumulative confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the state to seven, according to a source at the Public Health Unit of the Ministry of Health.

The source said the unit had carried out line listing and contact tracing on the incident, while the patients were on medication prescribed for them in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement