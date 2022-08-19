1000 Patients In Zamfara Benefit From Cash Donation

One thousand patients in Five Zamfara Public Hospitals have received medical intervention that would help defray their medical bills

The Beneficiaries are mostly Women and children who are Victims of Banditry and other ailments

Advertisement

Forum of Special advisers and Senior Special Assistants to Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle gave the cash donation to the patients on Hospital admission

Addressing Newsmen shortly after the flag off ceremony of the exercise at the Yeriman Bakura Specialists Hospital Gusau, Chairman of the Forum Abubakar Danmadubi and his Secretary Hudu Yahaya said the idea is bone out of the hardship many are passing through especially the sick in settling their medical bills

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duo said the love of Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle towards women and children prompted their decision

“We are here to assist the sick especially those that could not pay their medical bills due to the hard times we are in” The Chairman said.

Advertisement

“Our aim is to put smiles on the faces of the patients no matter how little, hence we cannot wipe away their tears Completely” He added

Danmadubi appeal to other individuals and organisations to always reach out to people in need of assistance especially the sick

Advertisement

On his part, Secretary of the Forum Hudu Yahaya said the assistance will go round one thousand patients suffering from different ailments

He adds that the donation will get to five public Hospitals in Gusau, Tsafe and Bungudu Local Government Areas of state capital

Advertisement

Honourable Hudu noted that the move is to Complement the efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle in the area of Healthcare delivery

” What we are doing today is to follow the footstep of our principal Governor Matawalle who on monthly basis visit Hospitals to see the sick and also assist in settling their Medical Bills” Hon. Hudu Said

Advertisement

“We deem it fit to put smiles on the faces of the patients with the token we have”

Advertisement

“One should always thank God for everything, if you see those lying on the sick bed you will appreciate what God did for you” He added

Advertisement

“We have set aside over five million naira for this exercise and we will ensure that it gets to the one thousand person’s as promised irrespective of religion, ethnicity or Political affiliation” Hon. Hudu explained

The forum further appeal to wealthy individuals and cooperate organizations to always reach out to the needy at all times

Advertisement

Some of the Beneficiaries thanked the forum for the gesture and prayed God to bless the Matawalle’s administration

They also promise to use the money judiciously, while calling on the Government to do more in the area of security to save troubled Communities

Advertisement

The Hospitals visited by the forum to assist patients includes Yeriman Bakura Specialists Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, General Hospital Tsafe, General Hospital Bungudu and Farida General Hospital, Gusau.