Buhari directs Oransanya’s report be subjected to immediate review

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the Orosanye White Paper Report be subjected to immediate review to enable Government take the most appropriate decision on its general recommendation.

The president disclosed this on Friday at the presidential villa when he welcomed the central working committee of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the public service remains the engine room of government, and should attract the “best and brightest’’ that will fuel policies with fresh ideas, while assuring that the Orosanye White Paper Report will be implemented, after review.

He also assured that his administration remains focused on strengthening the civil service and ensuring it helps the government fulfill its objectives.

President Buhari said the government understands the role of the Civil Service in policy formulation and implementation towards the provision of socio-economic and political benefits to the citizens.

President of the Association of senior civil servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon commended president Buhari’s administration for it’s “worker- friendly’ disposition especially with implementation of far reaching reforms, which include regular payment of salaries and allowances, increase in minimum wage, extension of retirement age for some workers, like teachers, and sustenance of the size of public service in spite of constraints of financing.