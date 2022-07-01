Wikileaks founder Julian Assange appeals against extradition to US

The founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, has appealed against his extradition to the US to face espionage charges at the High Court in London

The activist, 51, is still being held at London’s Belmarsh prison while his case is heard.

The extradition order was approved by the court on June 17, signed by Priti Patel, UK’s home secretary.

US authorities have charged Assange with 18 counts, including computer hacking and espionage, in connection with Wikileaks’ decision to publish thousands of leaked military documents in 2010 and 2011.

The Australian was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy, where he had been living since 2012, and has spent more than three years in London’s Belmarsh prison.

According to his legal team, if convicted, Assange could face up to 175 years in prison.