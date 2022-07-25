Updated: Freed Kaduna train victims reunite with families

The additional three victims of the Kaduna train attack who were previously held captive by bandits following the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna train attack have regained their freedom.

They consist two males victims and one female. Another female victim was reportedly released a few days earlier.

Advertisement

They have now been reunited with their families.

It was gathered that they were picked up by their relatives at a forest located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not clear if ransom was paid but there are claims that the family members of the freed victims privately negotiated with the bandits without the help of the government.

ALSO READ: Terrorists free three more Kaduna train captives

Advertisement

This development comes less that 48 hours after the terrorist recorded themselves torturing the hostages and forward it to their relatives.

So far, at least 24 out of the 63 passengers abducted by the terrorists on the 28th of March have regained their freedom.

Advertisement

It could be estimated that atleast 39 passengers are still held captive at least 115 days after they were kidnapped.