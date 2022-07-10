Breaking News

Tinubu pays Sallah homage to Buhari in Daura

Tinubu meets Buhari in Daura Tinubu meets Buhari in Daura

The All Progressives Congress’ Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has arrived in Daura, Kastina State to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was received by Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari.

The visit is for Eid El Kabir celebration.

