Online influencers, bloggers urged to adhere to journalism ethics

The National Vice President of Ohaneze, Damian Okeke-Ogene has advised bloggers and social media influencers to deploy the nascent instrument of information dissemination aright for the good of the society.

The Ohaneze scribe expressed concern how untrained practitioners are handling online blogs, urged them to receive formal journalism training for the good of the country.

He charged them to highlight more on the wrought in the society, since they have been recognised as the 5 estate of the realm.

Mr. Ogene advised them to be professional in handling economic and security issues to be able to draw the attention of Government on the matter.

Keynote Speaker at the event highlighted challenges most bloggers face, but advised them to stick to the gun of Professionalism, Direction and Ethics of Journalism.

Representatives of the commissioner of Police and Director DSS, admonished bloggers not to rush to publish any story online.

They advised that online influencers should fact check and verify if the information is authentic and will be in the general interest of the society before sharing.