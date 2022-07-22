Shettima: Tinubu adamant as reactions trail fake clergies’ presence

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has remained indifferent to the reactions trailing the alleged presence of fake clergies at the unveiling of his runnung mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The APC and the presidential candidate had jointly denied the allegation of hiring fake bishops to the venue of the unveiling, saying they did not engage in such act.

In this video, Nigerians react to this development and many other stories making the headlines in national dailies.

