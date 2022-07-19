Protest in Imo over alleged killing of over 10 people

The people of Oru West and Oru East local government areas are protesting against the gruesome killing of over 10 youth of Otulu community by security team suspected to be members of the Imo State owned security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The youth were said to have been killed at Awo-mamma while returning from a traditional marriage.

The Protesters blocked Owerri-Onitsha road calling for the disbandment of the security outfit.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the indigenes of the community were seen conveying the dead bodies of the youth to the market square in wheel-barrows in a protest to the killing.

But in a swift reaction, the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma while briefing Journalists shortly after the weekly security council meeting at Government house Owerri, said those killed were bandits.

According to him, the operation was carried out by the operatives of the DSS who stormed the bandits hideout in the area following intelligence reports.

