Oyo deputy gov appeals judgment dismissing his suit

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan has appealed the judgement dismissing his suit against the plan of the Oyo State House of Assembly to impeach him.

Counsel to Olaniyan, Chief Afolabi Fashanu confirmed the development shortly after the sitting regarding the case.

Justice Ladiran Akintola had earlier dismissed the suit saying the defendants have not breached any constitutional provisions on the matter.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled that the originating summon filed by the claimant was purely legislative and not judicial.

Counsel to the defendant Kunle Kalejaiye while addressing newsmen stated that the defence counsel maintained that though the status quo stills remains, but the house had just taken a step out the eight processes involved in the process as stated by the 1999 constitution as amended.