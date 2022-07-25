One injured as Hausa, Yoruba clash in Ibadan

One person was allegedly injured while attempting to separate a fight between a Hausa man and his Yoruba counterpart near MKO Abiola Way in Ibadan.

Advertisement

TVC News gathered that the trouble started when an argument ensued between an Hausa trader and his customer, a development which caused a third party (Sanni) to intervene with motive to resolve the matter.

Sanni’s intervention, on the other hand, did not sit well with some Hausa people who are primarily commercial motorcycle operators, prompting them to attack him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Oyo State Police Command responded by claiming that peace and normalcy had been restored in the affected areas as a result of the deployment of its personnel to avert any undesirable events.

According to a statement released by the police spokesperson in Oyo, Wale Osifeso, police officers in command quickly intervened and led the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is now responding to treatment.

Advertisement

According to the statement, At about 1030HRS today Sunday 24/07/2022, upon the receipt of a distress call, Operatives of the Oyo State Command responded to an alleged breach of peace situation around Mobil Area Ring Road,Ibadan.

Preliminary Investigation reveals that the victim ‘m’, (name undisclosed as of now) was escorted off the scene after suffering deep cuts on his body by Police responders.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/07/families-of-abducted-train-passengers-protest-in-abuja/

Advertisement

The incident is closely monitored and Police operational and tactical assets have been deployed to forestall any untoward happenings.

He noted that updates regarding the ongoing investigation would be provided in due course.