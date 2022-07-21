Ogun: Customs seizes illegal goods worth over N3.4bn

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command says it has seized goods worth more than 3.4 billion Naira between January and June 2022.

This was stated in Abeokuta during a discussion of the Command’s six-month accomplishments by the Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde.

According to the comptroller, the smugglers were caught with 43 trailer loads of foreign perboiled rice, 9 tanker loads of Premium motor spirit, more than 1400 packets of tramadol, more than 250 sacks and 660 wraps of cannabis sativa, and other contraband worth more than 3 billion naira duty paid.

With a record of more than 400% growth over what was recorded in the same period last year, it was a success story for the men of Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command.

The Comptroller pointed out that the command’s revenue generation figures were higher than those from the same time period in 2021.

He also highlighted the command’s achievements in Revenue generation, Anti smuggling operations and Trade Facilitation in the first half of the year.

He commended the Comptroller General and his management team, customs officers in the state, other security agencies and stakeholders who are providing necessary support for the command, urging them to do more in other to achieve better results.