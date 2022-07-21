We’re in Presidential race for Nigeria project, not Islamic agenda – Shettima

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima, has declared that the Tinubu presidential ambition is not aimed at Islamising Nigeria but a Nigerian project.

He disclosed this in his remark after he was unveiled as the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

The former governor of Borno State said Tinubu’s presidency will develop Nigeria and Nigerians and make make life meaningful for everyone.

