Ogun: Akinlade parleys fellow Ipokia indigenes ahead of 2023 polls

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, on Saturday met with the people of Ipokia Local Government.

The meeting, held at his Agosasa residence, was to brief Ipokia indigenes and residents about his defection to the PDP, while rallying support for Ladi Adebutu and other candidates of the party in the 2023 general election.