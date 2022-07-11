Nigerian-born filmmaker, Julius Onah named director of Captain America 4

Nigerian-born filmmaker Julius Onah has been named as the director of the fourth installment Marvel’s Captain America franchise.

Julius is born in Makurdi, Benue state to late Nigerian ambassador Adogah Onah.

He is best known for his directorial and producer roles in 2019 social thriller drama “Luce” which starred Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts, and 2018 thriller The Cloverfield Paradox, which also starred Nigerian British actor David Oyelowo.

He was featured in Forbes Magazine’s 13 African Celebrities To Watch.

It is not immediately clear if Chris Evans would be handing off his run as the main lead in Captain America in the new thriller but Anthony Mackie is confirmed to be starring in the feature.

Based on the 2021 Marvel’s Disney+ series titled “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the Falcon finally accepted the shield from Captain America after much self-doubt, to take over as the new main lead.

Captain America 4 will be written by Malcolm Spellman, the creator and head writer of Winter Soldier, alongside the show’s staff writer, Dalan Musson.

