Nigeria Air to begin operations with three leased planes

Nigeria Air has been granted permission by the Federal Executive Council to lease aircrafts in order to commence operations.

The approval was given at this week’s federal executive council presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The national carrier will now be able to begin operations, but the federal government has yet to reveal when the it will begin flying over the country.

The Ministry of Aviation also received approval to purchase a tool that will improve the operations of the Accident Investigation Bureau.

According to the minister, the tool will allow the accident investigation to decode what happened during a flight.

The approval obtained from the federal executive council brings the ministry of aviation closer to begin mainstream operation of Nigeria Air, which is the country’s national carrier.

Hadi Sirika stated that any airline company in the nation is welcome to invest in Nigeria Air.

The federal executive council was als briefed by the minister of finance, Zainab Hamed on the projections made in the fiscal strategy paper and medium term expenditure framework for 2023 to 2025.

The annual budget is developed using MTEF projections.

The Minister of Finance blamed the erratic nature of the global crude oil market, she insisted that before any withdrawals from this strategic account, the National Economic Council gave its approval.

Council also approved a policy called ‘The Nigeria Mining Value Chain Regulation’ to prevent the export of raw ores from Nigeria and also attract investors to build the capacity of the sector.

The Federal Executive Council approved the Standard operation Procedure on maintaining the civilian and humanitarian character of asylum seekers in Cameroon due to the insurgency in the country.

Also, the Cabinet approved the revised estimated total cost of contract for the dualization of 78 kilometers Kano, Katsina state road.

