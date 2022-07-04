Macron reshuffles cabinet following election defeats

French President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled his Cabinet in an attempt to conform to the new political reality following a parliamentary election in which his centrist alliance failed to secure a majority in parliament.

The most recent cabinet shuffle comes just six weeks after Macron appointed Elisabeth Borne to lead a new government coalition at the start of his second term.

Three of Macron’s 15 ministers were not re-elected to parliament in a two-round vote last month, and they were replaced on Monday. Christophe Bechu is the new environment minister, and Francois Braun is in charge of health. Herve Berville is the Secretary of State for the Sea.

In addition, Damien Abad, the minister of initiatives for the disabled who is under investigation for rape and sexual misconduct, has been replaced with Jean-Christophe Combe, the former director general of the French Red Cross.

The new government is due to convene for the first time later on Monday.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Abad surfaced just days after Borne, only the second female prime minister in French history, presented her new government on May 22 following Macron's re-election in April.

The claims were particularly embarrassing for the president and the incoming prime minister, both of whom assert that they are supporters of women’s rights and have vowed to have “zero tolerance” for sexual misbehavior.

With the most seats in the National Assembly, Macron’s government may still rule, but only by bargaining with MPs. His Renaissance party and allies may attempt to talk with MPs from the center-left and from the conservative party on a case-by-case basis in order to break the impasse.

