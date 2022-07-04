Chelsea offered chance to sign either Ronaldo, Neymar – Report

Chelsea have been given the chance to complete at least one superstar signing this summer, after they were offered Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Manchester United striker Ronaldo dominated headlines over the weekend after he asked to leave if a Champions League club makes an approach.

United are said to be determined to keep hold of the 37-year-old, who wants to play in European football’s top club competition next season and not the Europa League.

Ronaldo failed to show up for the first day of pre-season training on Monday, although United accepted the family reasons he gave for his absence.

Reports say Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is speaking with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly about the possibility of a Stamford Bridge move.

Neymar’s availability has also been made known to the west London club.

Paris Saint-Germain are apparently ready to sell the Brazilian, and he is open to a Premier League move, but the 30-year-old’s £606,000-per-week wages represent a major obstacle.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in a 45 million pounds deal.

The 25-year-old leaves City after five-and-a-half years and becomes Mikel Arteta’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian striker Marquinhos.

Jesus will wear the number nine shirt for the Gunners, who needed a boost to their attacking options following the departures of forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on free transfers.

