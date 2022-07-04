Wimbledon Open: Djokovic records four-set win over Tim Van Rijthoven

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his quest for a seventh Wimbledon open title after a four-set win over Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

The World Number 1 who is bidding for a fourth successive triumph at the All England Club, won 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 on Centre Court to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been fined for their conduct during their fiery third round match at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas received two warnings for hitting a ball into the crowd during his third-round defeat and was fined 10,000 dollars for his bad conduct while Kyrgios had exchanges with the umpire and was fined 4,000 dollars.

