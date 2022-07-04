Breaking News

Wimbledon Open: Djokovic records four-set win over Tim Van Rijthoven

Wimbledon Open: Djokovic records four-set win over Tim Van Rijthoven Wimbledon Open: Djokovic records four-set win over Tim Van Rijthoven

Defending champion Novak Djokovic continued his quest for a seventh Wimbledon open title after a four-set win over Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven.

The World Number 1 who is bidding for a fourth successive triumph at the All England Club, won 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 on Centre Court to reach the quarter-finals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

Meanwhile Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been fined for their conduct during their fiery third round match at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas received two warnings for hitting a ball into the crowd during his third-round defeat and was fined 10,000 dollars for his bad conduct while Kyrgios had exchanges with the umpire and was fined 4,000 dollars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
ding GIF

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply