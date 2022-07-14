Breaking News

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announces resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announces resignation

 

The prime minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, announced that he would step down from his position on Thursday as a result of one of his coalition partners not participating in a vote of confidence.

The confidence vote had been a focal point for divisions within Draghi’s government as its parties prepare to compete in a national election due in early 2023.

In a statement distributed by his office, Draghi declared that the conditions for a continuation of the governing coalition “no longer existed” and that the “confidence pact on which this government was based” had “dissolved”.

The 5-Star party’s decision to boycott the confidence vote on Thursday threw Italy into political uncertainty, risking undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, combat a damaging drought, and reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

Draghi raised the stakes by saying he would not want to lead a government without 5-Star, which won the previous election in 2018 but has since suffered defections and a loss of public support.

