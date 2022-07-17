FG threatens revocation of N29bn Yola-Mubi road contract

The Federal government has issued a one-week ultimatum to the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the 29 billion naira Yola-Mubi road project.

Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha threatened to revoke work on the project, during an inspection tour of federal roads under rehabilitation and construction in Adamawa State.

Mua’zu Sambo Jaji, the minister of state for transportation, accompanied him on the road inspection.

Boss Mustapha expressed dissatisfaction with the work on ground despite the huge amount paid by the Federal government.

Many federal roads connecting Adamawa, Borno and Taraba states were in bad shape before the Buhari administration.

Most of these roads were awarded for rehabilitation in order to bring democracy dividends to the grassroots.

Among the roads are Yola/Mubi and Numan/Zing linking Adamawa, Borno and Taraba States.

The Minister of Transportation who was a former Minister of state for works and housing, Mua’zu Sambo Aji also frowned at the level of work done on the road.

Nonetheless, government officials are optimistic that ongoing work on the Numan Jalingo road will be completed before the end of Buhari’s presidency.

The federal government delegation visited Lamido Adamawa where they commiserated with the state over the death of Muhammed Barkido, OPEC Secretary General.

The delegation also paid a visit to the Church of the Brethren, Mubi Ekklesiyan Yan’uwa A Nigeria (EYN), where they conveyed President Buhari’s sorrow over the brutal murder of Reverend Daniel Umaru’s sons by bandits.

