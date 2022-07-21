Fake COVID-19 card issuer arrested in Abuja

Security personnel have arrested an ad hoc staff of a Covid- 19 Vaccination Centre for issuing fake vaccination cards to some international travellers in Abuja.

The suspect, Dauda Abu- Huraira was a recorder at the COVID – 19 Vaccination site at the Wuse General Hospital.

Advertisement

Mr. Abu-Huraira was caught charging fees from clients and issuing them fake cards without going through the vaccination process.

In a statement signed by the head of public relations at the national primary health care development agency, Mohammed Ohitoto, urged the public to be wary of such culprits as there are mechanisms firmly in place to arrest all persons involved in issuing fake covid-19 vaccination cards anywhere in Nigeria and have them prosecuted in court.

Advertisement