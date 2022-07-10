Covid-19: Vietnam reports over 400 new cases

Vietnam has reported approximately 465 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily number in over a year, the Ministry of health said on Sunday.

This brings the total number of infections to 10,754,813 with 43,089 deaths.

9,764,864 covid-19 patients have recovered nationwide, accounting for nearly 91 percent of all infections.

According to the ministry, nearly 235.6 million doses of covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 207.7 million shots on people aged 18 and up.