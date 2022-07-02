Bandits Free Zamfara Heath Workers, Return N5M Ransom

The abducted Chief Medical Director of Dansadau General Hospital and two other health workers in Zamfara were released by their Captors

They were released Friday night after seven days in Captivity

Five million naira ransom was paid for their Release

The bandits has also refund the ransom a few hours after the payment

The Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association Zamfara State Chapter Dr. Mannir Bature Confirmed this to TVC NEWS

He says, cattle herders who are committed to a lasting peace with the Dansadau farming communities, intervened and secured the release of the health workers as well as facilitate the refund of the N5 million ransom the bandits demanded

Dr. Mansur Muhammad alongside two other health workers were kidnapped last Saturday along the Gusau – Dansadau highway in Maru Local Government area of the state

A reliable source told TVC NEWS that some concerned cattle herders escorted the ransom bearer, Sama’ila Nagogo, to the delivery location and caught the armed bandits, and took them to their superiors.

“The cattle herders asked the bandits to free their Victims and return the N5 million ransom which they did. The Source Said

“The ransom according to him was returned to the owner. He added

This according to our source is a result of the peace truce between members of the Community, cattle Headers and bandits in the area after years of attack and counter attack by between the locals and the bandits

“I am that those Abductors are probably not aware of the peace truce entered between the crop farmers and the cattle herders around Dansad axis” .

The Communities around the area come to the conclusion that government can only do little or nothing to secure the area, and that prompted the agreement in the interest of peace.

Dansadau is ninety seven kilometres from Gusau, Zamfara State capital, and is vulnerable to attack by bandits.

The area sits at the edge of a forest bordering Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Niger states.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a daily affair along the Popular Magami – Gusau – Dansadau higway

The release Victims were reunited with their families after a thorough medical checks

It would be recalled that some ward attendants and a relation of a patient were Abducted in same Dansadau General Hospital last year.