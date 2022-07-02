APC Northwest excos pledge to deliver zone in 2023

The Northwest Leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has pledged to ensure the party emerges victorious in the coming general elections.

Mr. Salihu Lukman, who is National Vice Chairman of the Northwest region explained that the zone has the political strength to secure victory for the party in 2023.

He made this known in Kaduna when critical stakeholders of the party met to strategize on ways to take their campaigns to the grassroots.

They also advised the party’s supporters within the zone to ensure they register and obtain their PVC’s.