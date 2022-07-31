At least 30 policemen killed in various attacks in Taraba – CP

The Taraba state police command says at least thirty of its personnel have been killed in various bandit attacks in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Abimbola Sokoya disclosed this during an interview with Tvcnews.

He said they were mostly killed in Takum and Uzza crises.

In southern Taraba State, an altercation between Fulani herders and Kuteb farmers has devolved into a full-fledged war.

The crises have claimed over 250 lives, destroyed property worth millions of naira, and left 25 villages desolate.

This crisis has also resulted in the infiltration of the state by Fulani marauders who have taken over the forests in the southern senatorial district, killing innocent citizens as they please.

The state police command is counting its losses after many of its personnel were killed in the battle to restore peace in troubled areas.

The member representing Takum I Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Garba Ajiya called for an end to the war and for the state government to set up a commission of inquiry to unravel those behind the crises.

Some individuals including politicians have been fingered as readily aggravating the crisis further.

Mr Ajiya commended the Catholic church and other churches that have taken in some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The State government had already sent relief materials to the displaced persons’ camps hosting over 120,000 vicitims.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other local and international aid organisations are expected to intervene in the slowly building humanitarian crisis in the area before the situation gets out of hand.