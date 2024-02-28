The Managing Director of the North East Development Commission Muhammed Alkali, says the commission has executed 134 projects in various sectors across Taraba.

He made the disclosure at Government House Jalingo during a courtesy call on Gov. Agbu Kefas.

Some of the ongoing projects embarked on by the northeast development commission are to be completed before the end of the year and will be handed over to Taraba state government.

The Managing Director of North East Development Commission NEDC stated this during an inspection tour of some of the projects sites in Jalingo .

He was impressed with the progress of the work, which he said was in line with the job specifications.

Advertisement

The Managing Director and his team members paid a courtesy call on governor Kefas at government house Jalingo where he assured the Governor of the Commission’s readiness to contribute to the state development positively.

Governor Kefas in his response, commended the commission and pledged the full collaboration and support of the state government and appealed to commission to give more attention to the state

The NEDC has worked towards reducing the numbers of unemployed youths in the region through various empowerment programs as it works towards meeting it’s core mandate to rebuild damaged communities by Boko Haram and resettlement of IDPs