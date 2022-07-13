ASUU urges Buhari to sign renegotiated agreement

The academic staff union of universities, ASUU Lagos zone has responded to president Muhammadu Buhari’s call on ending the prolong strike of the union.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by Adelaja Odukoya, the Zonal Coordinator, Asuu Lagos zone, he called the president’s “enough is enough” message “laughable,” noting that the president has failed to reach an agreement with striking lecturers who are protesting the status of Nigeria’s higher institutions.

According to the association, all other unions in the country’s public university system, as well as unions in other tertiary educational levels, are also on strike for similar reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that the strike should not have lasted more than a week because the issues at stake were neither new nor required rocket science to resolve, given that there had been MOUs and MOAs, as well as a duly renegotiated ASUU-FGN Agreement completed.

Advertisement

“Mr. President, the reason why enough cannot be enough is that you have failed to act presidentially to reposition the decaying and dying public university education in our beloved country. This struggle too shall continue despite the state tyrannical disposition which has since manifested in the use of starvation as an instrument of oppression and subjugation against our members by the refusal to pay our salaries in the last five months”.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/07/ooni-of-ife-charges-politicians-on-peaceful-osun-election/

ASUU, Lagos Zone urged the president to sign the renegotiated agreement, among other things, to authorise the termination of the destructive, evil, and exploitative IPPIS and the adoption of UTAS, to pay back overdue allowances, to stop the proliferation of universities, and to ensure that public universities are properly funded.

Advertisement