Akeredolu signs first amendment to Amotekun law

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has signed into law the first amendment to the Ondo State Security Network Agency Law.

The Governor, who assented to the bill at the State Executive Chamber of his office, noted that the new amendment became imperative in light of the heightened insecurity across the state.

He assured that the amended Law will enhance the security architecture of the State and help the Amotekun Corps to perform better.

The Governor appreciated the State House of Assembly for the quick passage of the bill.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye appreciated Governor Akeredolu for assenting to the amendment to the law which established the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

He assured that the development will scale up the operational capacities of the state security outfit.

He used the occasion to announce the procurement of newly acquired operational vehicles to be distributed to all security operatives in the state including the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Directorate of State Security and Amotekun Corps to fortify the performances of security agencies in the state.

