$3.5M scam: EFCC extradites FBI wanted internet suspect to US

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has extradited a wire fraud suspect, Fatade Idowu Olamilekan, on the FBI’s wanted list, to the United States on Thursday, July 14, 2022, for allegedly stealing over Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($3.5M) worth of equipment in various cities across the United States.

Olamilekan was extradited following a notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York, through the US Legal Attaché for his role in impersonating many American cities, states, and academic institutions.

According to EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwajuren in a statement issued on Tuesday, he said a grand jury in the Southern District of New York indicted Fatade for the crimes of identity theft, interstate transportation of stolen property, and wire fraud.

The suspect was arrested on September 30, 2021, by operatives of the EFCC and his extradition trial commenced sometime in November, 2021 before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The request to extradite the suspect to the US to face his criminal accusations was approved by the judge on May 1, 2022.

Fatade is scheduled to go before a United States District Court when he arrives in the country.

