You still have grounds to conquer, Ugbade tells Eaglets

Golden Eaglets head Coach, Nduka Ugbade has told his players they still have grounds to conquer despite securing a ticket to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations taking place in Algeria next year.

Ugbade and the Eaglets advanced to the finals of the WAFU B U17 Championship on Tuesday, after defeating the Junior Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire, 3-1, scoring 10 goals in three matches, while conceding only four.

Nigeria play Burkina Faso in Friday’s final at the Cape Coast Stadium, with both sides already qualified for the Africa U17 Championship which Algeria will host next year, and from which Africa’s flagbearers to next year’s FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru will emerge.

The match is slated for 7:30pm Nigerian time.