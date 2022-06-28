TUC issues Ekiti Govt 21-day ultimatum to pay outstanding arrears

The Trade Union Congress has issued a 21 day ultimatum to Ekiti State Government to pay outstanding allowances, arrears, deductions, leave bonuses to its members.

The Chairman, TUC, Shola Adigun made this disclosure while briefing TVC News in his office. He said that the Union has been patient with the State government for the most part of the 3 and half years that the Promises were made.

The Salary arrears include 2 Month at State level,5 at the Loval Government, Tertiary institutions have three arrears of subvention yet to be paid, Cooperative Deductions is put at 7 months. Also 4 months arrears of Pension, Gratuity from 2013 till date among others.

Rising from its meeting, the State Executive Council Calls for the implementation of promotion for levels 11 to 14 which has been pending. He says the harmonious relationship between the Union and the Government may not be guaranteed after 21 days if their prayers are not answered.

The Union said the appeal is necessary at this time the government has just four months to handover to the incoming administration and wants to avoid a spillover.