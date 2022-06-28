LASEMA, Stakeholders Tackle Lagos Broad Street Fire

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, with it’s primary stakeholders in an ongoing operation is tackling a fire outbreak at 118, Broad Street on Lagos Island where fire men have now gained access into the storage room for shoes and slippers, in an intensive effort to subdue the fire.

The warehouse fire which broke out earlier today, has not recorded any casualties in an operation to curtail it by the LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service with ample support from Julius Berger Construction Company that supplied two fire trucks to the incident scene.

Situation report from Office of the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu has it that, “The agency responded to the above incident which was relayed to LASEMA through the Toll Free 112 Emergency Number this morning.

“On arrival at the above scene of the incident, it was discovered that a room in a warehouse where shoes are stored was gutted by fire. The fire ignited as a result of power surge when electricity was restored.

“Fortunately there was no casualty in the incident. The Agency’s response team alongside LRU fire, Lagos State fire service and Federal fire service are responders at the scene of the incident working together to put out the fire.

“Operation ongoing. Updates to follow”, the Permanent Secretary stated.

In a related development, another LASEMA Response Team is in the process of recovering a broken down container truck at Sadiku Bus Stop Ilasamaja with

use of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment.

The incident which was relayed to the Agency at 7:14am this morning, reportedly veered off the expressway while on motion and crossed to the service lane resulting to a total blockade of the entire service lane.

According to the situation report, “On arrival of LRT at the scene of incident, it was discovered that an empty 40fts containerized truck was involved in a lone accident.

“Further information gathered at the scene revealed that while on motion veered off the expressway and crossed to the service lane thereby blocking the entire service lane.

“The immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving.

“No live(s) were lost, nor injury recorded.

“LRT and NPF were responders at the scene.

“The Agency’s heavy duty equipment were deployed for swift evacuation of the incident and the accidented containerized truck had been successfully recovered off the road and handed over to the divisional traffic officer from OKOTA police station.

“Recovery operation concluded. LRT and equipment heading back to base”.

Similarly, the Epe squad of LRT in a just concluded operation has recovered an accident mini bus with registration number FST-811XZ involved in a lone accident at Okeoso junction inward ikorodu express way thismorning.

Situation report on the operation which was relayed to LASEMA at 9:18a.m regarding the incident at the aforementioned address has it that, “Upon the arrival of the LRT at scene of the incident, it was discovered that a mini bus with registration number FST-811XZ was involved in a lone accident.

“Immediate cause of the road accident was reckless driving which made the driver veer off the road to a culvert. No loss of life or injury was recorded, while the Agency’s light tow truck deployed adequate and quick recovery.