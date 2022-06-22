Thousands evacuated in Southern China as rainstorms continue

As rainstorms continued to lash southern and eastern regions of China, including Guangdong, Guangxi, and Jiangxi, the state media has announced that 85 rivers nationwide “experienced floods exceeding the danger level.”

The downpours have severely swollen 54 waterways in the low-lying Pearl River basin, which includes Guangdong and Guangxi, affecting manufacturing, shipping, and logistics activities at a time when supply chains are already stressed due to China’s rigorous COVID-19 rules, state media added.

More than 200,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the accident, according to Guangdong authorities, who also calculated that the damage had already cost 1.7 billion yuan ($254 million).

Authorities say about 500,000 people have been impacted by floods and landslides in the Chinese province of Guangdong after southern China was struck by the highest rains in 60 years over the weekend.

Flooding caused by excessive rainstorms has displaced 177,600 people, wrecked 1,729 buildings, damaged 27.13 hectares of crop, and resulted in losses of more than $250 million, according to Guangdong’s Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday.

Precipitation in Guangxi, Guangdong, and Fujian hit its greatest level since 1961, according to local weather bureaus, with those areas recording an average rainfall of 621 millimeters (24.4 inches) between May 1 and June 15, according to state news agency Xinhua. According to National Climate Center data, the quantity is more than 90% of the nationwide average of 672.1 millimeters for the entire year of 2021.

Heavy rain is forecast to persist until Tuesday in the southern provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui, Zhejiang and Guangxi and then move northward.