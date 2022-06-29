Ogun customs records seizures worth over N1.2bn in one month

Men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, have seized contraband with a duty paid value of more than 1.2 billion Naira between May and June of this year.

Bamidele Makinde, the Command’s Comptroller, stated this at the Idoroko border while speaking about 14 trailer loads of rice intercepted by his men, including two trailers thought to be owned by a cement production company.

Mr. Makinde, said the two trucks were conveying more than 1,700 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice along Abeokuta when his officers intercepted them.

He said the total value of the rice seized in one month is more than 131 million Naira only.

The customs comptroller stated that the sale of seized premium motor spirit (PMS)brought in more than 12 million Naira for the Command. He also claimed that 320 boxes of worn shoes worth more than 764 million Naira were also seized.

Mr. Makinde thanked other security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders for their assistance and appealed for collaboration from all stakeholders in order to successfully checkmate the smugglers in the state.