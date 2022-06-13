NPFL: Katsina Utd held to 1-1 draw at home

Nigeria Professional Football match day 33 ended with plenty of draws as Katsina United were held to a 1-1 draw at home.

Heartland of Owerri secured a valuable point at the Aper Aku stadium by also playing out 1-1 draw . The other games saw kano Pillars play another draw 1-1 with Wikki Tourists.

Nasarawa beat Enugu Rangers 1-0 while Sunshine Stars defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-1.

Andy Murray

Meanwhile, Andy Murray’s bid for a first grass-court singles title in six years ended in defeat by Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final.

While Beatriz Haddad Maia achieved another milestone this season, as the No.7 seed from Brazil defeated No.6 seed Alison Riske of the United States in the Rothesay Open final to capture her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title.