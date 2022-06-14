Just In: NASS workers adamant as union suspends strike

Staff of the National Assembly and the NASS Service Commission have suspended their one-week old strike.

Labour leaders say the action is taken on the honours of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who was wading into the crisis for the first time.

Branch Chairman, Sunday Sabiyi and National President of PASAN, Mohammed Usman, say management has agreed to pay all outstanding allowances between now and July.

Although the workers were displeased with the suspension of the industrial action, their leaders assured them the strike would resume without notice if agreement is breached.