Military raids Tureta forest, recovers dozens of rustled cattle

Barely 24 hours after suspected terrorists blocked Sokoto/Gusau road and abducted over fifty wedding guests at Dogon Awo in Tureta local government , the military has recorded a huge success against the terrorists operating in the area.

Sources say the military embarked on a clearance operations against terrorists, bandits, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements in the area.

Sources in Tureta community told TVC NEWS that the military were able to recovered over two thousand rustled cattle and other livestock during the operation in the area.

According to them, several terrorists were injured and others were said to have allegedly been killed as the military operation is still ongoing.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists had earlier on Monday blocked the popular Sokoto/Gusau roads to kidnapped unsuspecting members of the public, unknowing to the terrorists, the military are already carrying out an operation in the area which disrupted the activities of the terrorists.

Another source within the community told TVCNEWS that the bandits suffered heavy casualties during the military operation.

Meanwhile, a security source who is not authorized to speak on the matter confirmed this to TVC NEWS, saying the operation is taking place beyond Tureta, but all the surrounding villages, where the terrorists are operating.